12 additional cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, five of those in Cass County

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 12 additional cases of coronavirus in the state.

Five of those cases are in Cass County, which is leading the state with the most COVID-19 cases.

There have been 237 positive cases in North Dakota.

One more person is hospitalized in the state. There have been 33 people hospitalized due to the virus. 18 people are currently hospitalized.

82 people have now recovered from COVID-19. That is an increase of eight.

Four people have died in North Dakota due to the coronavirus.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/7/20):

• Man in his 60s from Bowman County, community spread

• Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 40s from McKenzie County, close contact

• Female age 10-19 from McKenzie County, close contact

• Man in his 60s from Morton County, under investigation

• Man in his 60s from Mountrail County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Slope County, close contact

