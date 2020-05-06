11AM Webstream: City of Fargo Hosting COVID-19 Briefing

The City of Fargo will host a COVID-19 public briefing along with other metro governments at the city and county level, public health experts at the local level as well as metro healthcare systems Sanford Health and Essentia Health. The briefing begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6. Speakers will include:

• Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

• Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

• Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter

• VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin

• Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

• West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis

• Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

• Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson

• Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney

