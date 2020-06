An 11-year-old boy was killed in an Off-Highway Vehicle crash near Buffalo, ND Sunday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says the 11-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger eastbound on Front Street just east of Buffalo.

He turned southbound on 140th Ave SE and lost control entering the east ditch.

The Ranger rolled over and the boy was ejected.

The boy died on scene and the 14-year-old girl riding as a passenger was transported to Sanford hospital in Fargo for her injuries.