11 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 11 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,197.

Of those deaths, 955 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

338 new cases of COVID-19 are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,370.

452 people are in the hospital with the virus and 198 of them are in the ICU.

23,657 people have recovered.

