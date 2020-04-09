11 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a double digit increase in deaths attributed to COVID-19. The state says 50 people in total have died from the virus, 11 more than the day before.

A total of 1,242 people have now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 88 patients from the day before.

145 people are in the hospital with 63 of them in the ICU.

On the brighter side, 675 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need isolation.

Clay County is now reporting 23 positive cases, Otter Tail County now has three confirmed cases. Wilkin County is reporting two cases and one death from the virus.

