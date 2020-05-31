The City of Fargo will host a press conference on Sunday, May 31 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall to discuss yesterday’s events in Downtown Fargo. The following officials are scheduled to speak at the event:
• North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
• Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
• Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd
• Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner
• West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis
• Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd
• Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson
9:00AM Webstream: Fargo Mayor/Fargo Police News Conference
