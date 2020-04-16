100+ new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a major jump in COVID-19 cases in the state. Minnesota now has 1,912 cases, an increase of 103 from the day before.

The death toll increased by seven for a total of 94 deaths since the pandemic started.

213 people are listed as in the hospital, with 103 of them in the ICU.

More than half of the total cases for the state are now listed as recovered, at 1,020 no longer needing isolation.

In the Red River Valley, numbers stayed relatively the same on the Minnesota side.