100 miles to raise awareness for Veteran PTSD & Suicide

Memorial Day Weekend is a time for many to honor and remember military personnel that paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

A group of people spent Saturday not only taking a moment to remember those lost but to raise awareness for veteran PTSD and suicide.

"Brady Oberg, he is a rural Minnesota kid that went in the Army, spent a year in Afghanistan, came back and ended up taking his own life on August 6, 2015," said John Dalziel, former Marine.

Now they march. 100 miles in 33 hours was the goal set out for the 3rd Annual Brady’s Border to Border Ruck March.

“In conjunction to support Brady Oberg’s Legacy Foundation, we are out there to try and raise awareness to veteran PTSD and veteran suicide,” Dalziel said.

People come together and march to honor people like Brady and to support others that serve our country.

"The Brady Oberg legacy foundation was formed in November of 2015 by Brady’s wife and his sister to try and bring awareness to veteran PTSD because there were signs that they didn’t see so they don’t want any family to go through what they did," Dalziel said.

Although the march had to be scaled back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission remains the same.

“If there is anyone out there who is struggling with PTSD that they understand that it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help,” Dalziel said. “It’s actually a sign of strength. Especially with Memorial Day Weekend, we are spending significant time honoring those heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice for us, for our way of life, sacrificing something for a bigger cause.”

100 miles later, the group ended at the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

“The whole idea of rucking, what we have done today, and what they guys have done today is when it hurts, you keep going,” Kylie Herland of Moorhead said. “Walking with the guys, they are hurting. They are cramping, their feet are tearing up. They put on 30 miles are their body that they are not used to doing.”

But they took it one step at a time, hoping to inspire others to keep going even in the toughest of times.

