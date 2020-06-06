10-year-old's lemonade stand raises $10,000 for Grand Forks Police Department

Every kid has tried a lemonade stand to make a little money in the summer. Ten-year-old Lexus Olson isn't any different.

"I was originally going to do it to raise money for a trampoline," Lexus says.

Then, a better idea.

"I heard about Officer Cody," she says. "I know how hard it is to lose someone."

Every dime she earned would be used to honor fallen Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and the department.

Mom, Tonya, couldn't say no to that.

"You wouldn't expect a 10-year-old to come up with that," Tonya says. "She's always thinking of others. It makes me proud to know that is where her heart is."

Several cups and hours late, they raised over 10,000 dollars with the help of neighbors and several local businesses.

That includes Interstate Towing, who brought the whole crew.

"Everyone stepped up," Tonya says. "It was a community effort."

Officers also paid a visit to Lexus. Soon, she'll visit them.

She's going to make dinner for the entire department with the money.

"She started it, but the community put it through," Tonya says.

The Olson's took the money to the bank. They say they're still getting donations and are making a plan of how to best use the money to honor Cody Holte.

One more thing, on Tuesday, Pete's Za in Grand Forks will be donating 100% of their sales to the Cody Holte Memorial at First State Bank.