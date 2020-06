At least one person was transported to the hospital after an overnight accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo Monday.

Crews shut down a portion of I-29 North to clean-up a single-vehicle accident just past the I-94 entrance around 2 a.m.

No additional details were available. Tune in to The Valey Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m. for the latest on this breaking situation.