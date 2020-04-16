28 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19.

17 of those new cases are from Cass County.

There have now been 393 confirmed cases in the state.

45 people have been hospitalized. 14 people are still in the hospital.

163 people have recovered from coronavirus in North Dakota.

There have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/16):

-Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, household contact

-Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation

-Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

-Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

-Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

-Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

-Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

-Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

-Man in his 60s from Cass County, household contact

-Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

-Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread

-Male age 0-9 from Cass County, close contact

-Man in his 20s from Cass County, household contact

-Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread

-Man in his 30s from Cass county, close contact

-Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

-Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

-Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation

-Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

-Woman in her 40s from Dunn County, community spread

-Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

-Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

-Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

-Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, under investigation

-Man in his 50s from Richland County, community spread

-Man in his 30s from Stark County, household contact

-Woman in her 50s from Stark County, household contact

-Woman in her 30s from Stark County, household contact