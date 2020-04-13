23 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

There are nine new cases in Cass County.

There have been 331 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

116 of those were in Cass County.

127 people have recovered from the virus.

40 people have been hospitalized, but only 13 are currently in the hospital.

There have been eight deaths in North Dakota due to coronavirus.

We are also tracking positive veteran cases. As of the April 11th, the Fargo VA had one in-patient and one out-patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Total VA COVID-19 cases in U.S. is 3,754.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases reported from the ND Dept. of Health (4/13):

• Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

• Man in his 30s from Dunn County, under investigation

• Man in his 20s from McKenzie County, household contact

• Male age 10-19 from McKenzie County, household contact

• Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation

• Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

• Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

• Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, possible travel

• Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, household contact

• Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

• Male age 10-19 from Mountrail County, household contact

• Woman in her 30s from Richland County, close contact

• Woman in her 20s from Stark County, close contact

• Man in his 20s from Stark County, under investigation