Cass County pushes past 1000 mark for positive COVID-19 cases

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two more deaths and 52 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say the two latest deaths are a man in his 40s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions and a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There have been 1,761 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

1,032 of those cases are in Cass County.

35 people are currently in the hospital.

1,071 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the state.

There have been 42 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of deaths:

There have been 31 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been seven deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/15):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

• Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 43

• Grand Forks County – 3

• Morton County - 2

• Rolette County – 1

• Stutsman County - 1

By the numbers:

60,492 - Total Number of Tests Completed* ( +2,310 total tests from yesterday)

51,715 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,404 unique individuals from yesterday)

49,954 – Total Negative (+1,355 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,761 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation three previously reported positive cases from Cass County were determined to be from out of state.

2.3% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

130 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

1,071 – Total Recovered (+64 individuals from yesterday)

42 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

Here is a breakdown of the death definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.