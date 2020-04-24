39 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 39 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have now been 748 positive cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.
285 people have recovered from COVID-19.
17 people are still in the hospital.
15 people have died from coronavirus in the state.
Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/24):
Counties with new positive cases:
Burleigh County – 1
Cass County – 28
Grand Forks County – 8
Walsh County – 1
Williams County - 1
By the numbers:
17,449 – Total Tested (+1,119 individuals from yesterday)
16,701 – Total Negative (+1,080 individuals from yesterday)
748 – Total Positive (+39 individuals from yesterday)
67 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
285 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)