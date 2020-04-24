39 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 39 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 748 positive cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

285 people have recovered from COVID-19.

17 people are still in the hospital.

15 people have died from coronavirus in the state.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/24):

Counties with new positive cases:

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 28

Grand Forks County – 8

Walsh County – 1

Williams County - 1

By the numbers:

17,449 – Total Tested (+1,119 individuals from yesterday)

16,701 – Total Negative (+1,080 individuals from yesterday)

748 – Total Positive (+39 individuals from yesterday)

67 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

285 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)