One more death, 32 additional coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health says a woman from Cass County has died from COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in the state to 15.

The NDDOH is also reporting 32 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

The total is now 709.

269 people have recovered from the virus.

18 people remain in the hospital.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/23):

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES:

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 2

Cass County – 18

Grand Forks County – 8

Mountrail County - 2

Richland County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS:

16,330 – Total Tested (+741 individuals from yesterday)

15,621 – Negative (+711 individuals from yesterday)

709 – Positive (+32 individuals from yesterday)

**Please note: After investigation, two previous cases from Cass County were found to reside out of state and were removed from the total number.

65 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

269 – Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)