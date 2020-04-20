Three more deaths due to coronavirus in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 42 more cases of coronavirus and three more deaths related to COVID-19.
There have now been 627 positive cases in North Dakota.
53 people have been hospitalized. 17 people are currently in the hospital.
189 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
There have been 13 deaths from coronavirus in North Dakota.
Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/20):
LM Wind Power Update:
• 426 tests performed at the LM Wind Power testing event on
Thursday, April 16th
• 99 positive/323 negative/ 4 unable to be run for a total of 426 tests
- Of the 99 positives, 72 are LM employees, 19 are still under
investigation, and 8 are not workers
• 29 LM-associated positive tests resulted from outside the testing
event (clinics, etc.)
• 128 is the TOTAL number of positive cases associated (employee
or close contact) with LM Wind Power
• 11 of the individuals who tested positive are from MN
Individuals who died with COVID-19:
• Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health
conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health
conditions.
Counties with positive cases:
• Cass County – 34
• Dunn County - 1
• Grand Forks County – 4
• Nelson County – 1
• Stutsman County – 2