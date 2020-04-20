Three more deaths due to coronavirus in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 42 more cases of coronavirus and three more deaths related to COVID-19.

There have now been 627 positive cases in North Dakota.

53 people have been hospitalized. 17 people are currently in the hospital.

189 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 13 deaths from coronavirus in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/20):

LM Wind Power Update:

• 426 tests performed at the LM Wind Power testing event on

Thursday, April 16th

• 99 positive/323 negative/ 4 unable to be run for a total of 426 tests

- Of the 99 positives, 72 are LM employees, 19 are still under

investigation, and 8 are not workers

• 29 LM-associated positive tests resulted from outside the testing

event (clinics, etc.)

• 128 is the TOTAL number of positive cases associated (employee

or close contact) with LM Wind Power

• 11 of the individuals who tested positive are from MN

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

• Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

• Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

Counties with positive cases:

• Cass County – 34

• Dunn County - 1

• Grand Forks County – 4

• Nelson County – 1

• Stutsman County – 2