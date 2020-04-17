46 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting an additional 46 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 439 cases in the state. 172 people have recovered from the virus.

29 of the new cases are out of Cass County. There are nine new cases out of Grand Forks County.

47 people have been hospitalized.

16 people are currently in the hospital.

There have been nine deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest reported positive cases (4/17):

• Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Female age 0-9 from Burleigh County, household contact

• Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Man in his 50s from Cass County, household contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 80s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 90s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 50s from Cass County, household contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 50s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 70s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, household contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Dunn County, household contact

• Man in his 30s from Dunn County, community spread

• Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Woman in her 50s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread

• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Richland County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Stark County, community spread

• Man in his 30s from Williams County, close contact