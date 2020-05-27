Two more deaths, 17 additional COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two more deaths and 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The latest deaths are reported in Cass County. They are a woman in her 90s and woman in her 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

16 of the 17 new cases are in Cass County. One case came from Grand Forks County.

To date, there have been 2,439 confirmed cases, 621 are active.

There have been 56 deaths.

1762 people have recovered.

Of the 161 hospitalized, 121 have been discharged.

67,340 have been tested in total.

The State Health Department says the lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment.

Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been asked to retest.

All the facilities involved have been notified. The malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing.

The retests will run over the next couple of days For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted after the results are in. There were 74 total retests. In that, there was one positive case and 73 negative. One individual declined testing and is self-isolate at home.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/27):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

- Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

- Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases:

- Cass County – 16

- Grand Forks County - 1

By the numbers:

86,527 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,048 total tests from yesterday)

67,340 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+486 unique individuals from yesterday)

64,901 – Total Negative (+469 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,439 – Total Positive (+17 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

161 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,762 – Total Recovered (+61 individuals from yesterday)

56 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

Please note that the website is updated to reflect a row in the death data that includes the addition of three individuals where COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death on the official death record, but there was not a positive COVID-19 test. These individuals are presumed positive by the health care provider based on symptoms and/or exposure.

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.