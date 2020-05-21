North Dakota COVID-19 cases jump by 134

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 2,229.

93 of the new cases were in Cass County.

This is the largest single-day increase in North Dakota since the pandemic reached the state.

There have been 51 deaths connected to COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day.

Both patients were men from Cass County with underlying health conditions, one in his 70s and the other in his 90s.

There are currently 39 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 while 1,340 are listed as recovered, meaning there are 889 active cases.