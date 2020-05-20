Four more deaths, 102 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting four more deaths and 102 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are 49 new cases in Cass County, but there seems to be a new spike in cases in both Morton (23) and Trail (18) Counties.
Health officials say the latest deaths are all from Cass County.
They are a man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions, a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions, a man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions and a man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
There have been 49 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.
There have been 37 deaths due to COVID-19.
There have been four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.
There have been eight deaths where there is a pending death record.
There have now been 2,095 positive cases in North Dakota. That is a 102 person increase.
38 people are in the hospital right now.
1,302 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/20):
By the numbers:
72,003 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,105 total tests from yesterday)
59,200 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,469 unique individuals from yesterday)
57,105 – Total Negative (+1,368 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,095 – Total Positive (+102 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state.
6.9% – Daily Positivity Rate
142 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)
1,302 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
49 – Total Deaths (+4 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.