Four more deaths, 102 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting four more deaths and 102 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 49 new cases in Cass County, but there seems to be a new spike in cases in both Morton (23) and Trail (18) Counties.

Health officials say the latest deaths are all from Cass County.

They are a man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions, a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions, a man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions and a man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There have been 49 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 37 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been eight deaths where there is a pending death record.

There have now been 2,095 positive cases in North Dakota. That is a 102 person increase.

38 people are in the hospital right now.

1,302 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/20):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 3

• Cass County – 49

• Grand Forks – 2

• Morton County – 23

• Nelson County – 1

• Richland County - 2

• Stutsman County – 1

• Traill County – 18

• Walsh County – 1

• Ward County – 1

• Williams County - 1

By the numbers:

72,003 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,105 total tests from yesterday)

59,200 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,469 unique individuals from yesterday)

57,105 – Total Negative (+1,368 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,095 – Total Positive (+102 unique individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state.

6.9% – Daily Positivity Rate

142 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)

1,302 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

49 – Total Deaths (+4 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.