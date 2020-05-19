One death and 56 more coronavirus cases in Cass County

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting one more death and 56 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

The latest death is a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There are 63 total additional cases in the state bringing the state total to 1,994 cases.

Cass County had the majority of the new cases with 56 cases.

32 people remain in the hospital.

1,269 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of those deaths.

There have been 37 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been 4 deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been 4 deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases ( 5/19):

Counties with new positive cases:

Bottineau County - 1

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County – 56

Ramsey County - 1

Ransom County – 2

By the numbers:

69,902 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,990 total tests from yesterday)

57,731 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,170 unique individuals from yesterday)

55,737 – Total Negative (+1,107 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,994 – Total Positive (+63 unique individuals from yesterday)

5.4% – Daily Positivity Rate

135 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,269 – Total Recovered (+50 individuals from yesterday)

45 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.