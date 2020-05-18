One more death, 31 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting one more death and 31 more positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say the the latest death is a woman in her 90s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.

There have now been 1,931 cases of coronavirus in the state.

1,219 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

32 people are in the hospital.

There have been 44 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 37 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been 4 deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been 3 deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/18):

Counties with new positive cases:

-- Burleigh County - 3

-- Cass County – 26

-- Ransom County – 1

-- Sioux County - 1

By the numbers:

65,911 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,066 total tests from yesterday)

56,561 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)

54,630 – Total Negative (+1,309 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,931 – Total Positive (+31 unique individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation a previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.

2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate

133 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

1,219 – Total Recovered (+41 individuals from yesterday)

44 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions COVID-19 deaths:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

