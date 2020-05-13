Two deaths, 76 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two additional deaths and 76 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 1,647 positive cases in the state, however 969 people have recovered from coronavirus.

37 people remain in the hospital.

There have been 40 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

This is how the North Dakota Department of Health reports coronavirus deaths.

There have been 25 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been 11 deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

