Two deaths, 53 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two deaths and 53 additional cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say the latest people who died with COVID-19 are a woman in her 100s from Cass County with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There have now been 1,571 positive cases in North Dakota.

44 of the latest 53 cases are from Cass County. Cass has the most cases in the state at 866.

877 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state.

38 people remain in the hospital.

There have been 38 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of those deaths. There have been 25 deaths due to COVID-19. Four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause. And, nine deaths have pending deaht records.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/12):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 1

• Cass County – 44

• Grand Forks County – 5

• Stutsman County – 1

• Ward County – 1

• Williams County - 1

By the numbers:

47,832 – Total Tested (+818 individuals from yesterday)

46,261 – Total Negative (+765 individuals from yesterday)

1,571 – Total Positive (+53 individuals from yesterday)

6.5% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

122 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

877 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

Here is a breakdown of the death definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

