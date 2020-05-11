One death, 27 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There is an additional death being reported. He is a described as a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There have now been 1,518 cases in North Dakota.

846 people have recovered from coronavirus.

34 people remain in the hospital.

There have been 36 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health changed the way it reports coronavirus deaths.

There have been 24 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been four deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been eight deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/11):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 1

• Cass County – 16

• Dunn County – 1

• Eddy County – 1

• Grand Forks County – 2

• Grant County – 1

• Mercer County – 1

• Morton County – 1

• Stutsman County – 2

• Williams County - 1

By the numbers:

47,014 – Total Tested (+2,145 individuals from yesterday)

45,496 – Total Negative (+2,118 individuals from yesterday)

1,518 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)

1.3% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

115 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

846 – Total Recovered (+54 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

