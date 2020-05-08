Two deaths, 54 additional cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two more deaths and 54 additional cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say the latest people to die with coronavirus included a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions and a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

There have now been 1,425 cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

714 people have recovered from COVID-19.

33 people are in the hospital.

Cass County continues to be the hot spot in the state. 43 of the latest 54 cases were in Cass County.

There have been 33 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health has changed the way it reports coronavirus deaths.

There have been 23 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been three deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been seven deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here are the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/8):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 1

• Cass County – 43

• Grand Forks County – 7

• Mountrail County - 2

• Pembina County – 1

By the numbers:

42,501 – Total Tested (+1,634 individuals from yesterday)

41,076 – Total Negative (+1,580 individuals from yesterday)

1,425 – Total Positive (+54 individuals from yesterday)

3.3% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

104 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

714 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

