41 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Dept. of Health is reporting 41 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 1,266 cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

559 people have recovered from COVID-19.

13 of the latest cases are out of Cass County. There have not been 643 cases in Cass Co.

31 people are currently in the hospital.

There have been 25 deaths, but the the North Dakota Department of Health is also changing the way it reports deaths connected to COVID-19.

There have been 15 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been two deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There are eight pending deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers from the North Dakota Dept. of Health:(5/5)

Counties with new positive cases reported:

• Burke County - 2

• Burleigh County - 9

• Cass County – 13

• Grand Forks County – 1

• Mercer County - 3

• Morton County – 9

• Pembina County – 1

• Stutsman County - 1

• Williams County - 2

By the numbers:

36,421 – Total Tested (+1,667 individuals from yesterday)

35,155 – Total Negative (+1,626 individuals from yesterday)

1,266 – Total Positive (+41 individuals from yesterday)

95 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

559 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

