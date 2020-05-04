34 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Dept. of Health is reporting 34 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 1,225 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

94 people have been hospitalized. 31 people are currently in the hospital.

540 have recovered from the coronavirus.

25 people have died from COVID in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers (4/28):

Counties with new positive cases reported:

Burleigh County - 3

Cass County – 25

Grand Forks County – 2

Morton County - 2

Stark County - 2

By the numbers:

34,754 – Total Tested (+1,401 individuals from yesterday)

33,529 – Total Negative (+1,367 individuals from yesterday)

1,225 – Total Positive (+34 individuals from yesterday)

94 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

540 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)