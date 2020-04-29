North Dakota hits 1000+ mark for coronavirus cases

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 42 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 1,033 positive cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

437 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

28 people are still in the hospital.

There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in North Dakota

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers (4/29):

Counties with new positive cases reported:

Burleigh County - 2

Cass County – 20

Grand Forks County – 16

McKenzie County – 1

Stark County – 2

Stutsman County - 1

By the numbers:

25,536 – Total Tested (+1,813 individuals from yesterday)

24,503 – Total Negative (+1,771 individuals from yesterday)

1,033 – Total Positive (+42 individuals from yesterday)

82 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

437 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)