49 more positive coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 49 more positive coronavirus cases in the state.

There have now been 991 postitive cases of COIVD-19 in North Dakota.

79 people have been hospitalized. 25 people are currently in the hospital.

409 have recovered from the coronavirus. That is 59 more people than the day before.

19 people have died from COVID in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers (4/28):

Counties with new positive cases reported:

Cass County – 41

Grand Forks County – 3

Mountrail County – 1

Stark County – 3

Stutsman County - 1

By the numbers:

23,723 – Total Tested (+1,289 individuals from yesterday)

22,732 – Total Negative (+1,240 individuals from yesterday)

991 – Total Positive (+49 individuals from yesterday)

79 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

409 – Total Recovered (+59 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)