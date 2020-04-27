Two more deaths, 75 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting two more deaths and 75 more positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 942 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

350 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state.

Health officials are reporting 23 people are currently in the hospital.

There are 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases in ND (4/27):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

• Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases reported:

• Cass County – 34

• Grand Forks County – 36

• Mountrail County – 1

• Ramsey County – 1

• Walsh County - 3

By the numbers:

22,434 – Total Tested (+1,987 individuals from yesterday)

21,492 – Total Negative (+1,912 individuals from yesterday)

942 – Total Positive (+75 individuals from yesterday)

77 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

23 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

350 – Total Recovered (+24 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)