One new death, 35 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19.

The man who died was in his 40s. Health officials say he was from Cass County and had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department is also reporting 35 additional cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 679 positive cases in the state.

23 people remain hospitalized.

229 people have recovered from coronavirus in North Dakota.

There have been 14 deaths in the state.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers (4/22):

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

Burleigh County - 2

Cass County – 18

Grand Forks County – 11

Richland County - 1

Stark County – 1

Ward County – 1

Wells County - 1

**Please note: After investigation, the case reported yesterday from Sioux County was determined to be from Cass County.

BY THE NUMBERS

15,589 – Total Tested (+602 individuals from yesterday)

14,910 – Negative (+567 individuals from yesterday)

679 – Positive (+35 individuals from yesterday)

62 – Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)

23 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

229 – Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)

14 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)