18 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 18 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 644 positive cases in North Dakota.

214 people have recovered from the virus.

17 people remain in the hospital.

13 people have died from the coronavirus in North Dakota.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (4/21):

Counties with positive cases:

Cass County – 10

Grand Forks County – 5

Morton County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Sioux County – 1

By the numbers:

14,987 – Total Tested (+240 individuals from yesterday)

14,343 – Negative (+223 individuals from yesterday)

644 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)

* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Cass County was from out of state and was removed from our positive total.

54 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

214 – Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

13 – Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)