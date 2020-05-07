49 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 49 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have now been 1371 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

601 people have recovered from the virus.

35 people are still in the hospital.

There have been 31 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports coronavirus deaths.

There have been 22 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been three deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been six deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/7):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Benson County - 2

• Cass County – 23

• Grand Forks County – 4

• McKenzie County – 2

• Pembina County – 1

• Pierce County – 1

• Ramsey County – 2

• Richland County – 1

• Rolette County – 1

• Sargent County – 1

• Stark County – 3

• Traill County – 1

• Walsh County – 1

• Ward County – 1

• Williams County - 5

By the numbers:

40,867 – Total Tested (+2,235 individuals from yesterday)

39,496 – Total Negative (+2,187 individuals from yesterday)

1,371 – Total Positive (+49 individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Mountrail County was from out of state.

2.1% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

102 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

601 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)