North Dakota colleges and universities get $11.4 million from CARES Act

The U.S. Department of Education will award a total of $11,438,044 to colleges and universities in North Dakota to help students impacted by coronavirus.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be awarded to universities and colleges to provide emergency grants to students.

Below is the breakdown for each individual school.

• North Dakota State University – Fargo – $3,864,163

• University of North Dakota – Grand Forks – $2,745,776

• University of Mary – Bismarck, Fargo, Watford City, Grand Forks – $768,094

• Minot State University – Minot – $637,891

• Turtle Mountain Community College – Belcourt – $473,968

• Bismarck State College – Bismarck – $457,033

• University of Jamestown – Jamestown – $424,479

• North Dakota State College of Science – Wahpeton – $411,676

• Dickinson State University – Dickinson – $320,047

• Valley City State University – Valley City – $226,471

• Sitting Bull College – Fort Yates – $187,524

• United Tribes Technical College – Bismarck – $169,976

• Williston State College – Williston – $169,405

• Mayville State University – Mayville – $156,360

• Dakota College at Bottineau – Bottineau – $117,215

• Trinity Bible College – Ellendale – $108,484

• Cankdeska Cikana Community College – Ft. Totten – $102,196

• Lake Region State College – Devils Lake, GFAFB – $55,439

• Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College – New Town – $41,847

Colleges and universities are required to utilize the $6.28 billion nationally made available to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including things like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare.

In order to access the funds, the Department must receive a signed certification from the higher education institution affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with applicable law. The college or university will then determine which students will receive the cash grants.