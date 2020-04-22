Investigators continue to search local landfill for murdered teen’s body

Investigators from the Minnesota BCA, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Moorhead Police are digging through the Clay County Landfill Wednesday morning in day two of the search for Dystynee Avery’s body.

Investigators combed through the landfill for over eight hours Tuesday, however officials won’t say if any part of Avery was found or not.

It’s a tough task for officers, as there was over two weeks of trash from throughout the entire county that has been sitting on top of Avery.

To put into perspective, the Clay County Landfill says that’s over 200 truck loads of trash that sits between investigators and Dystynee Avery.

Moorhead Police say once the search is ‘completed,’ they will be able to make a comment on what they have recovered.

This is a developing story, stick with Valley News Live.