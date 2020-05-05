Grand Forks Fire Department reports confirmed case of COVID-19

Late in the evening on Monday, May 4, 2020, the Grand Forks Fire Department learned that a firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the positive case, and the fact that this firefighter had been working at Fire Station 5 located at 1002 47th Ave S, the Fire Department made the decision to temporarily close Fire Station 5 so that a thorough cleaning could be conducted to protect other employees and the public.

The firefighter with the positive case last worked on Thursday, April 30, 2020. How the firefighter acquired the virus is currently under investigation. Two other firefighters who worked closely with the positive case are now on self-quarantine for 14 days.

The GF Fire Department, in line with all city departments and recommendations enacted by the City, had already put physical distancing and disinfecting practices in place to help minimize interactions between shifts to help keep operations in place.

“The safety of our people is the priority.” Said Grand Forks Mayor Michael R. Brown. “We have diligently taken steps to mitigate risk to our team members.”

The department is currently working with a local contractor to conduct a thorough disinfecting of Fire Station 5 so it can be reopened as soon as possible. Until then, the service area for Station 5 will be temporarily covered by Stations 3 and 1.