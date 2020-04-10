Nine new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health confirms there are nine more positive cases of COVD-19 in North Dakota.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 278.

Five of the latest nine cases are from Cass County.

36 people have been hospitalized, which is two more people than yesterday. 13 people are still in the hospital.

105 people have recovered from coronavirus in North Dakota.

Six people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/10):

• Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, close contact

• Male age 0-9 from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 50s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 50s from Dunn County, community spread

• Man in his 30s from Sargent County, travel

