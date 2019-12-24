Dad says teen in Lidgerwood school bus crash suffered serious injuries

A 16-year-old girl from Lidgerwood, North Dakota is back home after she was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for injuries she suffered in a school bus wreck.

Last week, the Lidgerwood school bus she was riding in was hit by a train.

Her father told Valley News Live she suffered a broken collarbone, broken vertebrates, a cut on her temple that required 30 stitches, and a concussion.

Four other kids were transported to the hospital, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver of that school bus has resigned.