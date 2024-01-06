Woman speaks out after helping toddler who was alone and community thought it was a scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were able to help a young child on Wednesday, thanks to a woman who took him in.

Stacey Randolph is a stay-at-home mother of five, with her youngest being just 2-months-old.

She was home Wednesday afternoon when she says a barefoot toddler rang her buzzer at Sterling Park Apartments on 33rd St. S.

“People kind of don’t want to be involved with it, they turn the other way. And I know that to be true, because he was ringing bells in the apartment, and we were the only ones who let him in,” Randolph said. “I would never have left him... Even if I could have got a charge for it, I wouldn’t have left him in the hall like that.”

Randolph said she called the Fargo Police Department and Child Protective Services. She also posted the boy’s picture in area mom’s groups, in hopes of finding his parents.

“I figured, get the police involved, yes, but I wanted to give the parents a chance, because I’ve had one of my children get out in the building prior, when we lived in Minnesota and the people knew me and were nice enough to bring him back,” Randolph said.

Randolph said the response she received from the community wasn’t what she expected.

“People were saying I kidnapped the child, that the child was mine and I was a scammer and I was using the child for attention,” Randolph said.

She says police were able to determine where the boy belonged, but he was placed in the custody of CPS.

“He was alone, all by himself,” Randolph said. “He said he was with his grandma, but there was nobody there.”

Randolph said police told her she did the right thing by reaching out to them.

“He said it was a heroic act... I’m just a mother,” Randolph said.

She says now, two days later, she’s still getting threats on social media. She hopes something changes for the good of local children.

“I was expecting more of a community, and I hope in the future it can be more, community-wise... because I did everything police would have done except I was called a pedophile and a scammer,” Randolph said.

Fargo police don’t have much more to share at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

