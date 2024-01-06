Cooking with Cash Wa
New details emerge from September bus crash involving Hatton-Northwood volleyball team

Bus Crash
Bus Crash(NDHP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New information has been released on the school bus crash that occurred back in September, involving the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team, near Petersburg N.D.

After four months of investigating, state troopers believe a distracted driver was to blame.

Troopers told Valley News Live that 68-year-old Archie Gronvold ran a stop sign, which caused him to collide with the bus on HWY 32.

They believe he was looking for an address at the time.

Both vehicles were said to have been moving at 65 miles per hour.

The bus driver tried to stop, but it was too late, resulting in Gronvold being killed in the crash.

All 25 players, the bus driver, and a coach were rushed to the hospital with a wide range of injuries.

