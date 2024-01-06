Minnesota law enforcement piloting new roadside drug tests

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota law enforcement may finally have a way to test for drug impairment on the side of the road, and it comes in the form of an oral test.

The new testing system can detect recent use of drugs like cannabis, benzodiazepines, opiates, and other drugs using a cheek swab at a roadside stop.

“It gives us the nearest window to that recent use. Most of these drug classes anywhere past 24 to 36 hours of use, there’ll be no positive test on these pieces as opposed to blood [tests which] could be longer,” said Rob Duckworth with a company called Intoximeters, who was at a training for the new devices on Friday.

Right now, the state is only piloting the program, collecting voluntary data on routine traffic stops to help determine the efficacy of the new system.

“This is strictly voluntary. We’re not demanding or making anybody participate in this. We are asking them to help us with this,” said Mike Hanson, Director of the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

Any testing done will be strictly for data collection and would not be admissible in court. it wouldn’t be used as probable cause during an arrest or traffic stop.

“We want to make sure that we get enough good solid data that we can take that report to our legislative partners and to the policymakers, and then use the oral fluid in the same way that the PBT is used,” Hanson said.

In the pilot phase, and likely even if fully implemented, the tests will likely be just one piece of an impairment investigation. The state will likely continue to use Drug Recognition Experts to make impairment-based arrests.

While the program seems promising, the price tag could be a concern. New units cost roughly $5,000 each, and each individual sample carries a heavy price tag with it as well.

“Every sample that’s obtained has a cost that goes with it somewhere between $25 and $30,” Hanson said.

For comparison, Hanson says a single breathalyzer test costs a couple of cents, mainly to replace the mouthpiece. Regardless of cost, he believes it’s a worthwhile investment to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“This is a tool that will save lives. It’s that simple. And what value is that?” he said, “I think we all would agree that there is no value that we could put on that.”

