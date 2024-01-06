Mayville family displaced after apartment fire caused by PlayStation 5

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A family in Mayville has been displaced after a fire broke out in their apartment just days after Christmas.

“He said the PlayStation exploded,” explains Jessica Estrada. She’s a volunteer with Mayville Fire and Rescue, so she’s has responded to a number of calls, but she never thought she’d get one for her own home. Or that the call would come from her son telling her his bedroom was on fire.

“I was scared, but I also right away kind of just kicked into I guess firefighter mode,” says Estrada.

She rushed home from the grocery store and was able to put out the blaze using two fire extinguishers.

She recalls, “My son, when he realized when he couldn’t put it out with a pot of water, he went out and knocked on everybody’s door because his room was on fire.”

And Mayville Fire and Rescue says, “Honestly, really, saved what could have been a devastating day for a lot of families in that building.”

No one was hurt in the fire, but nearly all of the family’s belongings were damaged.

“It’s blatantly obvious from my professional opinion just looking at the fire from the smoke damage that you could not live in that structure until it’s professionally remedied,” says Aaron Lande.

He’s an instructor for the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association and has more than 20 years of experience in the field. He says the bedroom where the fire broke out will need to be redone and that it will take months to clean the rest of the apartment.

Estrada says, “It’s worse, not having it burnt and having to get rid of it, because you look at it and go ‘oh it looks fine’ but then you look at it and it’s covered in soot and it stinks like a burnt PlayStation.”

For now, the family is staying in a new unit in the same building, but they’ll need help replacing what they’ve lost. The Red Cross is helping the family get connected to the resources they need. There is also a Venmo account set up where you can make donations.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.