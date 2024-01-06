Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD post
Moorhead Police asking for help identifying man
FILE: Police lights
Neglect charges filed after 5 children are left home alone
Child stock graphic
Parents charged with child neglect after boy misses 70% of school days
West Fargo Police Department conducts high-risk search warrant
Jacquline Swenson was shot six times by her boyfriend at the time.
EXCLUSIVE: Shooting survivor shares her recovery story

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
Macy Bellecourt
Fargo woman admits to slapping baby, sending videos; gets no jail time
The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme...
The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Good Question: Who pays for ice rescues and how much do they cost?