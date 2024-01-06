Fargo woman admits to slapping baby, sending videos; gets no jail time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman will avoid jail time, despite admitting to slapping her 2-month-old baby and sending videos of the abuse to the child’s father.

Macy Rae Bellecourt, 18, was scheduled to appear in court Friday. But on Thursday, she pleaded guilty to child neglect, possessing marijuana, and simple assault.

She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, as well as three days already spent in jail. Bellecourt was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment and chemical dependency evaluation. She also owed $560.00 in fees.

According to court documents, police began investigating after a man called and said Bellecourt sent him videos of her slapping the baby in the face. He claimed Bellecourt did this because she was mad that he was spending time with other women.

