Bemidji man charged after having sex with teen

Corey Eugene Madigan, 22
Corey Eugene Madigan, 22(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man is facing two charges after a police say they caught him having sex with a teen girl.

Corey Eugene Madigan, 22, is charged in Beltrami County court with one felony count of criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of purchasing or giving liquor to a minor.

According to court documents, a Bemidji Police officer was on patrol near the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue NW on December 30 and observed a white pickup in a field. It was about 1:15 a.m. so the officer went to check on the occupants.

Court records state the officer observed Madigan attempting to pull up his pants and saw a teen girl laying in the passenger’s seat.

The girl was identified as a 15-year-old and officers say she appeared intoxicated. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .235.

When questioned, court documents say Madigan admitted that the two had sex. He was arrested, charged and booked into jail.

