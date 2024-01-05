Woman’s bank account drained of money in dating site scam

CHANTILLY, Va. (WJLA) – A Virginia woman signed up for Match.com, only to be scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

She said a man posing as an employee gave her a call after she had issues accessing her account.

Match.com says it’s the No. 1 destination for online dating. Lisa Becker took a shot to find love there, and it landed her in the middle of a scam.

“The numbers he’s texting me from, it says Match.com,” she said. “I tried calling them the next day, and they answer the phone ‘Match.com,’ and next thing I know that evening I have, let’s see, almost $800 worth of charges to my credit card, taken out of my checking account.”

When she signed up, she had issues accessing her account. She sent Match.com an online help ticket.

Days later she got a call from what she thought was Match.com.

“And he was so professional throughout the whole call. There was nothing suspect at all,” Becker said.

In just over an hour, her checking account was draining after bogus charges showed up on her credit card.

It turns out the dating site employee on the phone was an impostor.

He talked and texted her instructions to activate her account by downloading the Anydesk remote desktop app to her iPhone.

It allowed the scammer access to Becker’s iTunes account to make what he said were dummy transfers, which turned out to be real credit card charges.

She said the scammer transferred $398 from her checking account to Apple Cash and Cash App.

Her credit card was hit for $400, which was linked to her iTunes account.

Eventually, Becker said she heard a red flag pop up.

“He wanted me to go to a store and buy a pre-paid card. He didn’t say specifically what kind, but a pre-paid card so that he could put the money back on,” she said. “Big red flag, and throughout the whole call he was also texting me access codes from another number.”

After realizing she was scammed, Becker locked down her accounts and reached out to Match.com and the Better Business Bureau.

Match told the BBB its customer care doesn’t offer phone support or ask members to install remote access software and won’t ask members to purchase gift cards.

“And it’s kind of sad, too, to not only defraud anybody but to use their kind of longing for companionship and pulling their heartstrings a little bit, so it’s just sad all the way around,” Becker said.

The dating site told Becker it believes she was a victim of a phishing scam and offered some tips to better protect her online account: immediately change the password on both the Match.com account and the personal email account, clear her browser of any cookies, perform a virus scan and finally, don’t reply to any suspected email with your personal or account information.

Copyright 2024 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.