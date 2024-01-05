Cooking with Cash Wa
Two men charged in connection to string of burglaries in Hunter

Jacob Iten (left) and Matthew McCroskey (right)
Jacob Iten (left) and Matthew McCroskey (right)(Cass County Jail)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in connection to three burglaries in Hunter, ND on Dec 11.

Jacob Iten, 29, is being held in the Cass County Jail on felony burglary, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit theft of property charges.

Matthew McCroskey, 38, is free, after posting $1,000 cash bond. He faces several felony burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of property, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief charges.

Authorities have not said where exactly the burglaries happened.

