Two arrested after early morning pursuit in West Fargo

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after a pursuit in West Fargo this morning, Jan. 5.

West Fargo Police say around 2 a.m. police approached a suspicious vehicle in Rendezvous Park after hours. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop after the suspect fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Police say the Driver 18-year-old Angeir Ajena of Fargo led police on a chase northbound toward 32nd Ave W. where police successfully executed a pit maneuver and the vehicle was stopped.

Ajena was arrested for felony fleeing and felony reckless endangerment. One passenger 21-year-old Ansu Komara of Fargo fled on foot and was apprehended by police a short time later, he was arrested for refusing to halt and an outstanding warrant. A third passenger was released without charge.

Officials say there were no injuries to emergency personnel, suspects or bystanders.

