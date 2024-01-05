TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - The possible removal of wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has gained national attention.

Chris Kman, the president of the North Dakota group Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates, says there is coverage of the situation in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

She says the group’s online presence and local reporters’ articles alerted the national outlets of the wild horse controversy.

Kman says they’re grateful for the coverage that extends their reach to audiences around the country.

“It’s opening the eyes of a lot more people. Obviously, it is reaching more people. Also, I think that today so far, the Washington Post article has almost 300 comments on it, and it has a lot of people very upset this is happening in our national parks,” said Kman.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman says they are analyzing the comments from the public on what they should do with the wild horses.

Richman says the next step is creating a comment analysis report that they want to complete by the end of the month.

